US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise as earnings pick up pace

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as earnings season shifts to high gear beyond big banks, with investors keeping a closing eye on the impact of stronger dollar on corporate America. A soaring U.S. currency led pharma major Johnson & Johnson to trim its annual adjusted profit view and IBM Corp to warn of a nearly $3.5 billion hit.

IBM shares were down 5.7% in premarket trading while JNJ rose 1.3% as it beat quarterly earnings expectations. "The stronger dollar becomes the issue and that is going to get a pass this earning season because we'd be more concerned if there was a degradation of demand which we're not seeing," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley.

Apple shares attempted a comeback, gaining 0.4% in premarket trading after shedding 2% in the previous session. Other high-growth stocks such as Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc were also trading higher.

In the second-quarter earnings season, analysts expect aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 profit to grow 6%, down from the 6.8% estimate at the start of the quarter, according to Refinitiv data. Boeing Co added 1.4% on plans by private equity firm 777 Partners to buy up to 66 more Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Hasbro Inc beat market estimates for quarterly profit, sending shares of the toymaker up 1%. At 8:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 223 points, or 0.72%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 35.25 points, or 0.92%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 111.75 points, or 0.94%.

Netflix shares were up 1% ahead of its results after market close. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes traded in a narrow range of 2.95% and 3.01%, buoying bets for riskier assets.

