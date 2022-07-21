Athletics-China's Feng Bin stuns women's discus for gold

China's Feng Bin put up the performance of her life to stun the women's discus final at the World Championships on Wednesday, as Olympic champion American Valerie Allman settled for bronze. Feng won off of her 69.12-metres opener, a personal best and her strongest performance of the season by a wide margin, as Croatia's twice Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic secured the silver in a 68.45-metres second attempt.

With the home crowd urging her on, Allman rocketed the discus across the field on her third throw and she jumped with excitement but it was marked far short of Feng's effort, and she fumbled her final try for 51.41. The bespectacled, six-foot-tall Feng whipped across a final throw of 64.62 before thrusting her arms into the air, having completed the massive upset and secured China's first gold in the event since Li Yanfeng in 2011.

Reigning champion Yaime Perez of Cuba could not find her power, finishing seventh with a best throw of 63.07. While it was the first major title for Feng, a medal felt all too familiar around Perkovic's neck after two world titles, a bronze in Doha and a previous silver in 2015.

