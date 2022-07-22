Limelight for video calls available on Realme Pad X's 5G version

Left Menu

For the Chinese market, the Wi-Fi-only Realme Pad X was unveiled in May. The tablet is being promoted by the business as the "only 5G tablet in the premium mid-range sector" as it gets ready to launch in India.

For the Chinese market, the Wi-Fi-only Realme Pad X was unveiled in May. The tablet is being promoted by the business as the "only 5G tablet in the premium mid-range sector" as it gets ready to launch in India. According to GSM Arena, the R&D team has also created a function to make video chats a little bit simpler using the tablet's 105-degree front-facing camera, so that won't be the only change.

You are automatically tracked by the Limelight function to ensure that you are in the center of the frame, allowing you to walk around freely rather than being fixed to your chair. The tool provides tracking for up to 5 persons, making it handy in group settings as well. The in-house algorithm will zoom out to accommodate someone new joining the group and zoom back in if someone leaves.

At launch, Limelight will be available in Zoom, Google Meet, and Google Duo, with Realme working to extend compatibility for more video calling apps, as reported by GSM Arena. The Realme Pad X 5G will be introduced in India on July 26 alongside a new timepiece, a pair of headphones, and a monitor. (ANI)

