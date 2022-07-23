OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series get June 2022 security patches

OnePlus is rolling out the June 2022 Android security patches to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, the company announced in a post on the community forums on Saturday.

The OxygenOS 11.0.9.1 is rolling out to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro units in Europe and North America (NA) and the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro units in both regions as well as in India.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2022.06

As always, the update is incremental in nature, hence it will reach a limited number of users today while a broader rollout will be held in a few days. If you haven't received the update yet, you can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Builds

OnePlus 7

EU: 11.0.9.1.GM57BA

NA: 11.0.9.1.GM57AA

OnePlus 7 Pro

EU: 11.0.9.1.GM21BA

NA: 11.0.9.1.GM21AA

OnePlus 7T

IN: 11.0.9.1.HD65AA

EU: 11.0.9.1.HD65BA

NA: 11.0.9.1.HD65AA

OnePlus 7T Pro

IN: 11.0.9.1.HD01AA

EU: 11.0.9.1.HD01BA

NA: 11.0.9.1.HD01AA

Earlier this month, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1, based on Android 12, for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series.