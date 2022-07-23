Left Menu

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series get June 2022 security patches

Updated: 23-07-2022 16:17 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out the June 2022 Android security patches to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, the company announced in a post on the community forums on Saturday.

The OxygenOS 11.0.9.1 is rolling out to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro units in Europe and North America (NA) and the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro units in both regions as well as in India.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

  • Improved system stability
  • Updated Android security patch to 2022.06

As always, the update is incremental in nature, hence it will reach a limited number of users today while a broader rollout will be held in a few days. If you haven't received the update yet, you can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Builds

OnePlus 7

  • EU: 11.0.9.1.GM57BA
  • NA: 11.0.9.1.GM57AA

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • EU: 11.0.9.1.GM21BA
  • NA: 11.0.9.1.GM21AA

OnePlus 7T

  • IN: 11.0.9.1.HD65AA
  • EU: 11.0.9.1.HD65BA
  • NA: 11.0.9.1.HD65AA

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • IN: 11.0.9.1.HD01AA
  • EU: 11.0.9.1.HD01BA
  • NA: 11.0.9.1.HD01AA

Earlier this month, OnePlus released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1, based on Android 12, for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series.

