Apple to unveil 3 new watches, rugged Apple Watch Pro made of titanium body and shatter-proof display

Apple will launch three new watches this year, including the Apple Watch 8, an updated SE, and a tough Pro watch, according to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Apple will launch three new watches this year, including the Apple Watch 8, an updated SE, and a tough Pro watch, according to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman. According to reports by GSM Arena, the Apple Watch Pro has the first fresh look since 2018. However, it won't be all that novel because it will maintain its rectangular shape (rather than changing to a circular one) and won't have flat edges as some speculations claimed.

However, it will be larger, with a display that is predicted to be 7 per cent larger than the 1.9" LCD on the Watch 7 45mm. Additionally, compared to existing Watches, its display will be more shatter-resistant, and titanium will be used for the body of the device. The bigger body should provide room for a bigger battery, increasing endurance. The Watch Pro will contain a body temperature sensor, claims Gurman.

The business is developing a blood pressure sensor and a glucose monitor for the next versions, which are anticipated to launch around 2025. (coming towards the end of this decade), as reported by GSM Arena. The expected pricing for the tough Apple Watch Pro is USD900. The expensive Apple Device Edition series may come to an end with the release of this Pro watch. The Pro could be too big for certain Apple Watch owners, the analyst cautions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

