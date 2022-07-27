Left Menu

China closely tracking remnants of its most powerful rocket

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 13:36 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
China is closely tracking the remnants of a Long March 5B rocket launched over the weekend and will release information on the situation in a timely manner, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, amid concerns posed to populated areas on earth.

It is an international practice to allow stages of rockets to burn up on re-entering of earth's atmosphere, said ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular media briefing, when asked if China knows when and where the rocket debris could land.

It is understood that this type of rocket adopts a special technical design and most components will be ablated and destroyed during reentry, with a very low probability of causing harm to aviation and the ground, Zhao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

