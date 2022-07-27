Explore a vivid range of world class marbles with RMR MARMO

Left Menu

RMR Marmo brings to the fore an exclusive range of marble & stones. The company strives to add personality, character, and a sense of opulence to personal and professional spaces. Late Shri Ram Narain Jhanwar started his quest in the Indian Marble Industry in 1965 by laying the foundation of a dream that later became the guiding force for RMR Marmo. In the present day, the company offers more than 120 varieties of marble and stone-like, onyx, travertine, dolomite, limestone, and many more that are suited for flooring, wall cladding, countertops, highlighter walls, dining tables, bar counters, and other interior and exterior spaces. These masterpieces are handpicked from many quarries and brands from more than 40 countries such as Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, France, Turkey, Vietnam, and many more. The third-generation entrepreneurs and Co-Directors of RMR Marmo Mr, Raunak Maheshwari, Mr. Raghav Maheshwari & Ms. Saumya Sharma Maheshwari, play a very important role in the day-to-day operations of the company as well as taking the legacy forward with grace. The team trusts in sourcing only the highest quality stones, with their expertise having undertaken various residential and commercial projects over the years. RMR aims to provide a plethora of choices, charming colors, and graceful patterns to its consumers and also takes them through an entire journey from picking the right marble for their space, to its history & extraction and finally the maintenance procedure (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

