Left Menu

Orange's Belgian deal set for full-scale EU probe - source

In recent years the telecoms sector has seen operators embark on packages encompassing both broadband and mobile to entice users and grab market share. The European Commission's preliminary scrutiny of the deal ends on Thursday, which will immediately trigger a full-scale investigation because Orange did not provide concessions to address its concerns, the person said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:18 IST
Orange's Belgian deal set for full-scale EU probe - source

French telecoms provider Orange's bid for a majority stake in Belgian peer VOO SA will face a four-month investigation by EU antitrust regulators following a preliminary review, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The planned acquisition of 75% of VOO valuing the company at 1.8 billion euros ($1.82 billion) and announced in November underscores Orange's strategy of offering 'convergent offers' in both broadband and mobile to customers in all European countries. In recent years the telecoms sector has seen operators embark on packages encompassing both broadband and mobile to entice users and grab market share.

The European Commission's preliminary scrutiny of the deal ends on Thursday, which will immediately trigger a full-scale investigation because Orange did not provide concessions to address its concerns, the person said. Orange did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Commission declined to comment.

The VOO deal would give Orange control over the cable network in Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia region and part of the Brussels area, pitting it against rival Telenet. The French company's Belgian unit Orange Belgium owns its cellular network, but has costly contracts with rivals in order to offer broadband services on top of mobile contracts.

($1 = 0.9866 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022