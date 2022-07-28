Left Menu

Google blocks Krafton's battle-royale game in India after govt order

Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday blocked access to a popular battle-royale format game from Krafton in India following a government order, a Google spokesperson said. The country's IT ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 21:45 IST
Google blocks Krafton's battle-royale game in India after govt order
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday blocked access to a popular battle-royale format game from Krafton in India following a government order, a Google spokesperson said. The removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) comes a year after India's ban of PUBG, a similar title from South Korean developer Krafton. PUBG was banned for its affiliation with Chinese publisher Tencent Games.

The reason for BGMI's ban was not immediately clear. The country's IT ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. BGMI was unavailable on Apple too as of Thursday evening. A spokesperson for the iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022