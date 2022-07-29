Instagram to roll back its recent changes after backlash

Left Menu

After receiving huge backlash, Instagram has decided to roll back some recent changes to the app.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After receiving huge backlash, Instagram has decided to roll back some recent changes to the app. Some of the new test features, which rolled out to some Instagram users over the past few weeks, included a full-screen feed that emphasized short-form videos on Reels and an increase in recommended posts from accounts that users are not following.

As per a Meta spokesperson, those features will now be paused or decreased, though there is no timeframe for when they may return to the platform, The Hollywood Reporter reported. "Based on our findings and community feedback, we're pausing the full-screen test on Instagram so we can explore other options, and we're temporarily decreasing the number of recommendations you see in your feed so we can improve the quality of your experience," the Meta spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We recognize that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes, we want to take the time to make sure we get this right," the spokesperson added. Instagram changes upset a lot of users across the globe. Several Instagram influencers raised their voice against the updates and complained that they are forced to upload reels as the engagement for static posts and pictures has gone down.

In fact, bigwigs like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also expressed disappointment over the changes and complained the app was copying rival TikTok and shared a petition to 'Make Instagram Instagram Again.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

