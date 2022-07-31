Left Menu

CWG: Weightlifter Popy Hazarika finishes seventh

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2022 20:41 IST
Indian weightlifter Popy Hazarika finished a disappointing seventh in the women's 59kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The lifter from Assam had a total lift of 183kg (81kg+102kg).

It was the first of the six weightlifting events so far that didn't yield a medal for India.

Rafiatu Folashade Lawal of Nigeria won the gold with an effort of 206 kg (90kg+116kg).

Local favourite Jessica Gordon-Brown clinched the silver with an aggregate of 197kg (86kg+111kg) while Candian weightlifter Tali Darsigny (87kg+109kg) took home the bronze medal.

Hazarika began with a 81kg lift in snatch but couldn't go beyond that weight as she fluffed her next two attempts in the section.

Heading to the clean and jerk, the Indian was already out of medal contention as six In the clean and jerk section also she could manage only one legal lift of 102kg.

lifters had registered a better snatch round than her.

Earlier in the day, Jeremy Lalrinnunga had won a gold medal in men's 67kg. On Saturday, Sanket Sargar had opened India's account at the Games with a silver with Gururaja Poojary had bagged a bronze.

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu had bagged the country's first gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

