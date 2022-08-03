Windows 11 Android Subsystem gets August update: What's new?
Microsoft has announced the August 2022 update for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. The update, version 2206.40000.15.0, includes several new updates and is available to all Windows Insider channels (the U.S. only).
With the August 2022 update, a new suite of shims is available to toggle in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app which enables better experiences in several apps. The update also brings networking and graphics improvements and reliability updates, among others.
Below is the complete update changelog (Via):
- New suite of shims available to toggle in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app which enables better experiences in several apps
- Compatibility for games with joysticks (mapped to WASD)
- Compatibility for gamepad in games
- Compatibility for aiming in games with arrow keys
- Compatibility for sliding in games with arrow keys
- Scrolling improvements
- Networking improvements
- Android minimum window size defaulted to 220dp
- Improved dialog when unsupported VPN is detected
- New toggle to view/save diagnostic data in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
- Security updates
- General reliability fixes, including improvements to diagnostic sizes
- Graphics improvements
Windows 11 Android Subsystem August 2022 update also includes known issues:
- Some VPNs may not work with Advanced Networking. If you use a VPN and find Android apps do not have network connectivity, please disable Advanced Networking in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
