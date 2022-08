BRIEF-EMA PRAC Says Myocarditis, Pericarditis Can Occur After Vaccination With Nuvaxovid

Novavax Inc: * EMA - PRAC HAS CONCLUDED THAT MYOCARDITIS AND PERICARDITIS CAN OCCUR FOLLOWING VACCINATION WITH NUVAXOVID

* EMA SAYS PRAC RECOMMENDING LISTING MYOCARDITIS AND PERICARDITIS AS NEW SIDE EFFECTS IN PRODUCT INFORMATION FOR NUVAXOVID * EMA: PRAC HAS ALSO REQUESTED THAT MARKETING AUTHORISATION HOLDER OF NUVAXOVID PROVIDES ADDITIONAL DATA ON RISK OF SIDE EFFECTS OCCURRING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

