China launches terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite

China successfully launched a terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite and two other satellites on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern Shanxi province, official media reported.

The satellites were launched by a Long March 4B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully, state-run China Daily reported.

The carbon monitoring satellite is mainly used for terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring, survey and monitoring of terrestrial ecology and resource, major national ecological projects monitoring and evaluation.

It will also provide operational support and research services in fields such as environmental protection, surveying and mapping, meteorology, agriculture, and disaster reduction.

