MoS telecom Devusinh Chauhan to take part in ITU Regional Standardization Forum

Union minister Devusinh Chauhan will participate in the International Telecommunication Unions Regional Standardization Forum RSF for Asia and Oceania region on Monday.About 20 countries are expected to participate in the forum, an official statement said on Sunday. The Regional Standardization Forum will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 19:38 IST

  • India

Union minister Devusinh Chauhan will participate in the International Telecommunication Union's Regional Standardization Forum (RSF) for Asia and Oceania region on Monday.

About 20 countries are expected to participate in the forum, an official statement said on Sunday. As a part of the celebrations during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Communication is hosting the forum in New Delhi. The Regional Standardization Forum will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan. The Forum is a platform for a constructive exchange of ideas, discussing standardization topics including inter alia India's experience in various sectors of technology, the statement said. ''Over 250 delegates from 20 countries will participate in the Regional Standardization Forum. The key takeaways from the deliberations in the RSF will be presented in the succeeding meeting of the ITU-T Regional Group of Asia and Oceania for further work on Standardization in the emerging areas,'' the statement said.

