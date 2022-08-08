Left Menu

President Murmu lauds Lakshya Sen, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning medals at CWG

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated badminton player Lakshya Sen and table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning gold and bronze medal respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud Congratulations to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning bronze medal in table tennis at CommonwealthGames in a closely fought contest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:39 IST
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
''The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud! Congratulations on winning the badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. The way you bounced back with a commanding display symbolises a bold new India that is determined to win. You make our tricolour go up again at Birmingham,'' the president tweeted.

Sen defeated Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the competition. ''Congratulations to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning bronze medal in table tennis at #CommonwealthGames in a closely fought contest. You maintained calm under pressure and displayed impressive skills & determination to win. My best wishes for greater accomplishments in the future,'' Murmu said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

