Science News Roundup: Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares' Russian engines

09-08-2022
Northrop Grumman Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Northrop Grumman is partnering with rocket startup Firefly Aerospace to build a new version of its workhorse Antares rocket without Russian-made engines that were cut off from the United States after the invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Monday. The new version of Antares, a rocket that NASA uses to ferry cargo to the International Space Station, will use seven Miranda engines under development by Firefly, Northrop said in a statement, adding that the two companies will later work on an entirely new launch vehicle.

