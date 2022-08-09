Left Menu

Google Calendar now lets you select a specific office building as your working location

Updated: 09-08-2022 17:52 IST
Last year, Google introduced a feature allowing you to add a weekly working location routine and update your location as plans change in Calendar. Now, the company has added office building support for working location, meaning you can select a specific office building as your working location in Google Calendar.

"Whether you're suggesting a meeting room to your colleagues or want to know where someone might be working for the day, we hope this update makes planning in-person collaboration easier," Google wrote in a post on the Workspace Updates Blog.

With this new feature, those who manage the calendars of others, such as Executive assistants, will also be able to update the working location of that calendar as long as they have access to make changes and manage sharing.

To access this feature, Google Workspace admins need to make sure working Location is enabled for your organization. Once enabled by their admins, end users can select one of the following options:

  • Click on your Calendar schedule right under the date, navigate to the "Working location" tab > "Choose a location" > click the "+" icon > "Another office" > select your office building.
  • Go to "Working hours & location" in your Calendar settings. Under the working location dropdown > click "Another office" > select your office building.

The feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be visible to all users.

The new Google Calendar feature is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Business customers.

Google noted that the feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Frontline customers, legacy G Suite Basic customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

