Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 18:02 IST
Russia doubles number of air strikes on Ukraine positions, infrastructure -Ukrainian general
Russia has doubled the number of air strikes on Ukraine's military positions and civilian infrastructure compared with the previous week, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said on Thursday.

"The enemy's planes and helicopters avoid flying into the range of our air defences, and therefore the accuracy of these strikes is low," he told a news conference. Hromov said Ukraine would send reinforcements to Pisky, a frontline town on the outskirts of the separatist-held city of Donetsk that has seen intense fighting in recent days.

"Throughout the week, the enemy has constantly assaulted Pisky, conducting 6-7 attacks a day," he added. Russian-backed separatists claimed to have captured Pisky, but Ukrainian officials denied the town had fallen.

Reuters was unable to verify either account. Hromov also said that about 2,400 Ukrainian soldiers have been already trained in Britain, while another 2,400 were being trained, with plans for training 5,000 more.

Britain has offered to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days, and several countries, including Canada and Denmark, have said they would send military instructors to Britain to help.

