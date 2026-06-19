Two killed, seven needed medical assistance as Russia strikes Ukraine, local officials say

Two People Were Killed And Another Two Wounded After Russia Hit The Northeastern Ukrainian Region Of Sumy With Bombs

​Two ​people were ‌killed and ​another two wounded after ‌Russia hit the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy ‌with bombs, drones ‌and missiles, Ukraine's police said on Friday.

Another five, ⁠including ​three ⁠children, needed medical assistance after ⁠Russia hit Ukraine's ​second-largest city of Kharkiv with ⁠bombs, regional governor Oleh ⁠Syniehubov ​said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters ⁠could not independently verify ⁠the ⁠reports.