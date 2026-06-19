Two killed, seven needed medical assistance as Russia strikes Ukraine, local officials say

Russia launched a series of attacks on northeastern Ukraine, killing two and wounding four, including three children, in the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv.

Reuters | Two People Were Killed And Another Two Wounded After Russia Hit The Northeastern Ukrainian Region Of Sumy With Bombs | Updated: 19-06-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 09:50 IST
Two killed, seven needed medical assistance as Russia strikes Ukraine, local officials say
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​Two ​people were ‌killed and ​another two wounded after ‌Russia hit the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy ‌with bombs, drones ‌and missiles, Ukraine's police said on Friday.

Another five, ⁠including ​three ⁠children, needed medical assistance after ⁠Russia hit Ukraine's ​second-largest city of Kharkiv with ⁠bombs, regional governor Oleh ⁠Syniehubov ​said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters ⁠could not independently verify ⁠the ⁠reports.

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