Two killed, seven needed medical assistance as Russia strikes Ukraine, local officials say
Russia launched a series of attacks on northeastern Ukraine, killing two and wounding four, including three children, in the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two people were killed and another two wounded after Russia hit the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy with bombs, drones and missiles, Ukraine's police said on Friday.
Another five, including three children, needed medical assistance after Russia hit Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv with bombs, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
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