Two killed, 11 needed medical assistance as Russia strikes Ukraine, local officials say

Two People Were Killed And Another Two Wounded After Russia Hit The Northeastern Ukrainian Region Of Sumy With Bombs

Two people ‌were killed and another two wounded after Russia hit the ‌northeastern Ukrainian region ‌of Sumy with bombs, drones and missiles, Ukraine's police ⁠said ​on Friday.

Another ⁠nine, including four children, ⁠needed medical assistance after Russia ​hit Ukraine's second-largest city ⁠of Kharkiv with bombs, Mayor ⁠Ihor ​Terekhov said on Telegram. Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the details.