Two killed, 11 needed medical assistance as Russia strikes Ukraine, local officials say
Russia launched a series of attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region and second-largest city Kharkiv, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two people were killed and another two wounded after Russia hit the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy with bombs, drones and missiles, Ukraine's police said on Friday.
Another nine, including four children, needed medical assistance after Russia hit Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv with bombs, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram. Reuters could not independently verify the details.