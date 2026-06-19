Two killed, 11 needed medical assistance as Russia strikes Ukraine, local officials say

Russia launched a series of attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region and second-largest city Kharkiv, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

Reuters | Two People Were Killed And Another Two Wounded After Russia Hit The Northeastern Ukrainian Region Of Sumy With Bombs | Updated: 19-06-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 10:23 IST
Two killed, 11 needed medical assistance as Russia strikes Ukraine, local officials say
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Two people ‌were killed and another two wounded after Russia hit the ‌northeastern Ukrainian region ‌of Sumy with bombs, drones and missiles, Ukraine's police ⁠said ​on Friday.

Another ⁠nine, including four children, ⁠needed medical assistance after Russia ​hit Ukraine's second-largest city ⁠of Kharkiv with bombs, Mayor ⁠Ihor ​Terekhov said on Telegram. Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the details.

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