J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023

Johnson & Johnson will no longer sell its talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker said on Thursday, more than two years after it stopped selling the product in the United States and Canada.

"As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)