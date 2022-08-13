Left Menu

Xiaomi launches Pilot Technology for autonomous driving

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, launched the first progress report for Xiaomi Pilot Technology for autonomous driving.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 07:07 IST
Xiaomi launches Pilot Technology for autonomous driving
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, launched the first progress report for Xiaomi Pilot Technology for autonomous driving. According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi's fully internal developed autonomous driving solution is called Pilot Technology. The company has pledged USD500 million toward the formation of the R&D team and the creation of what it refers to as the most advanced self-driving technology.

For its R&D team, Xiaomi hired over 500 experts from around the world. To ensure access to the most recent innovations and technologies, the company made a number of acquisitions and strategic investments along the way. Lei Jun claims that Xiaomi's autonomous technology employs an internally developed full-stack methodology and that the development thus far has surpassed all expectations.

The company is adding another USD300 million to its long-term industrial strategic capabilities. This investment entails a direct stake in more than ten already operating businesses that deal with everything from sensors to actuators to controllers in the autonomous driving space. Xiaomi is taking no chances in ensuring that it has constant access to supplies and technology. The company uses a full stack strategy, giving it total control over the software and hardware, and developed the autonomous driving algorithm entirely in-house. This strategy enables the business to create wholly proprietary solutions with closed-loop data capabilities. It allows for rapid software and hardware updates that can be user-driven.

The assisted "reserved parking space" or "autonomous valet parking" are intriguing Xiaomi innovations. Even more cutting-edge services are planned to be added by the company, including "automatic robotic arm charging", as reported by GSM Arena. Xiaomi is working to build a fleet of 140 test vehicles for the Pilot Technology development program's first phase. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022