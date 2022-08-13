Left Menu

Telegram's latest update was held up by Apple over emoji

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram released a new update recently after its CEO and founder Pavel Durov stated the update had been in Apple's app review for two weeks without explanation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 23:49 IST
Telegram's latest update was held up by Apple over emoji
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram released a new update recently after its CEO and founder Pavel Durov stated the update had been in Apple's app review for two weeks without explanation. According to The Verge, the update is packed with emoji-related features, but one is missing because Apple specifically requested its removal, as per Durov.

"After extensive media coverage of my previous post, Apple got back to us with a demand to water down our pending Telegram update by removing Telemoji, higher quality vector-animated versions of the standard emoji," Durov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday. He added, "This is a puzzling move on Apple's behalf because Telemoji would have brought an entire new dimension to its static low-resolution emoji and would have significantly enriched their ecosystem."

The new Telegram update is loaded with other new emoji improvements. Users who subscribe to the platform's recently-launched premium service will be able to upload and use custom emoji in chats with friends, and Telegram is offering 10 custom packs with more than 500 emoji to start. As per the Verge, Telegram has also updated the sticker panel on iOS by creating separate tabs for stickers, GIFs, and emoji, like what you might be familiar with in Telegram on Android, desktop, or the web. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022