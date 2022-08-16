NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

Deep Learning Pioneers Yoshua Bengio, Geoff Hinton, Yann LeCun Among the Scores of Industry Experts to Present at World’s Premier AI Conference, Sept. 19-22 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India NVIDIA today announced that it will host its next GTC conference virtually from Sept. 19-22, featuring a news-packed keynote by founder and CEO Jensen Huang, and more than 200 sessions with global business and technology leaders. Registration is free and open now.

Huang’s keynote will be live-streamed on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 8 a.m. PT and available on demand afterward. Registration is not required to view the keynote.

GTC will also feature a fireside chat with Turing Award winners Yoshua Bengio, Geoff Hinton and Yann LeCun discussing how AI will evolve and help solve challenging problems. The discussion will be moderated by Sanja Fidler, vice president of AI Research at NVIDIA.

Other major talks will explore: • Boeing’s digital transformation • Lowe’s use of digital twins to facilitate home improvement • Siemens’ progress in solving large-scale challenges with digital twins • Kroger’s work applying AI and digital twins to improve the customer experience • Deutsche Bank’s adoption of AI and cloud technologies • Johnson & Johnson’s use of hybrid cloud computing for healthcare, plus a session on its use of quantum computing simulation for pharmaceutical research • Industrial Light & Magic’s application of AI for visual effects • ByteDance’s deployment of large-scale GPU clusters for machine learning and deep learning Top panels will feature: • AWS, Ericsson, Verizon and NVIDIA leaders discussing augmented and virtual-reality applications for 5G • Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and Magic Leap executives joined by author Matthew Ball and journalist Dean Takahashi, to discuss industrial applications of the metaverse • Adobe, Pixar and NVIDIA leaders explaining how Universal Scene Description is becoming a standard for the metaverse GTC offers a range of sessions tailored for many different audiences, including business executives, data scientists, enterprise IT leaders, designers, developers, researchers and students.

Content for Developers and Researchers GTC provides participants at all stages of their careers with outstanding learning-and-development opportunities, many of which are free. Developers, researchers and students can sign up for 135 sessions on a broad range of topics, including: • 5 Paths to a Career in AI • Accelerating AI Workflows and Maximizing Investments in Cloud Infrastructure • The AI Journey From Academics to Entrepreneurship • Applying Lessons From Kaggle-Winning Solutions to Real-World Problems • Developing HPC Applications With Standard C++, Fortran and Python • Defining the Quantum-Accelerated Supercomputer • Insights From NVIDIA Research Attendees who wish to strengthen their skills can sign up for hands-on, full-day technical workshops and two-hour training labs offered by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI). Twenty workshops are available in multiple time zones and languages, and more than 25 free training labs are available in accelerated computing, computer vision, data science, conversational AI, natural language processing and other topics.

Registrants may attend free two-hour training labs or sign up for full-day DLI workshops at a discounted rate of $99 through Thursday, Aug. 29, and $149 through GTC.

Insights for Business Leaders This GTC will feature more than 30 sessions from some of the world’s leading companies in key industry sectors, including financial services, industrial, retail, automotive and healthcare. Speakers will share detailed insights to advance business using AI and metaverse technology, including: building AI centers; the business value of digital twins; and new technologies that will define how we live, work and play.

In addition to those from the companies listed above, senior executives from AT&T, BMW, Fox Sports, Lucid Motors, Medtronic, Meta, NIO, Pinterest, Polestar, United Airlines and U.S. Bank are among the industry leaders scheduled to present.

Sessions for Startups NVIDIA Inception, a global program with more than 11,000 startups, will host several sessions, including: • AI for VCs: Six startup leaders describe how they are driving advancements from robotics to restaurants • How NVIDIA Inception startups are advancing healthcare and life sciences • How NVIDIA technologies can help startups • Revolutionizing agriculture with AI in emerging markets Explore the full GTC session catalog and register to attend today. About NVIDIA Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics and ignited the era of modern AI. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

"Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA; Sanja Fidler, VP of AI Research at NVIDIA; Geoffrey Hinton, VP and Engineering Fellow at Google, Chief Scientific Advisor, Vector Institute, Emeritus Professor, University of Toronto; Raquel Urtasun, Founder and CEO, Waabi; Yoshua Bengio, Professor, University of Montreal; and Yann LeCun, VP & Chief Scientist, Meta, Silver Professor, New York University."

