Left Menu

Sona Comstar partners Israeli startup Drive to develop new tech in smart mobility

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 13:05 IST
Sona Comstar partners Israeli startup Drive to develop new tech in smart mobility
  • Country:
  • India

Automotive technology firm Sona Comstar has collaborated with Israel-based startup Drive to help it develop and commercialise new technologies in the smart mobility space.

The partnership will give the company access to Israel's hi-tech mobility startup ecosystem, including access to Drive's new testing, evaluation and development centre, Sona Comstar said in a statement.

Focused on smart mobility solutions, Drive facilitates collaborations between high-tech mobility startups and their corporate partners for the commercialisation of new technology.

The industry is fast transitioning to electrification, connected, autonomous and shared mobility. The company is developing multiple new products for advanced mobility applications by supplementing its R&D with strategic partnerships with innovative startups, Sona Comstar said.

As an innovation-hub partner, the company can participate in Drive's startup commercialisation programme FastLane, it said.

''Our partnership with Drive will help us speed up our innovation processes as we look to expand our collaboration with the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem in the mobility space,'' said Kiran M Deshmukh, Group CTO at Sona Comstar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022