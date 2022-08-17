Left Menu

Ex-Soviet weapons lab revamps testing facility -report

TsNIITochMash, which conducts research and designs arms including anti-tank missiles and rifles for Russia's military, told TASS the revamped lab would be able to test ballistic weapons and small-calibre artillery in extreme cold temperatures. Russia has been keen to emphasise its weaponry capabilities since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, with President Vladimir Putin insisting Russian military technology is "years" ahead of its rivals.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:16 IST
Ex-Soviet weapons lab revamps testing facility -report

A major weapons lab in Russia has revamped its testing facility after it was mothballed following the fall of the Soviet Union, state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday, citing the company's press service. TsNIITochMash, which conducts research and designs arms including anti-tank missiles and rifles for Russia's military, told TASS the revamped lab would be able to test ballistic weapons and small-calibre artillery in extreme cold temperatures.

Russia has been keen to emphasise its weaponry capabilities since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, with President Vladimir Putin insisting Russian military technology is "years" ahead of its rivals. In a speech opening an arms show on Monday, Putin said Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to its allies and cooperate with others in developing military technology.

Russia ranks second only to the United States in arms sales, selling around $15 billion a year - nearly a fifth of the global export market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022