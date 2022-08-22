Germany's football body to hire Deutsche Bank for media rights sale - Bloomberg News

Germany's football body has appointed Deutsche Bank AG to lead the possible sale of a package of media rights, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. In June, Bloomberg News reported that the German Football League (DFL) was considering selling as much as 20% of a unit that houses its domestic and international broadcasting rights. It was also exploring other funding options including loans and other strategic investment ideas, the report had said.

The DFL organizes Germany's two biggest football leagues. Deutsche Bank will work alongside Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc, the football body's longstanding adviser, Bloomberg's report said on Monday. (https://bloom.bg/3T5LIh2)

The news agency added that about 10 private equity companies were expected to present their strategies for boosting the reach of German football in presentations as early as September, ahead of possible preliminary offers later in the year. Advent International, Blackstone Inc, CVC Capital Partners, EQT AB, and KKR & Co are among the companies that are considering investing, the report added.

The DFL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Deutsche Bank, EQT, and CVC declined to comment. Last year, the DFL had scrapped plans to sell a 25% stake in its overseas broadcasting rights after resistance from Bundesliga clubs concerned about private equity firms meddling in their affairs.

($1 = 0.9990 euros)

