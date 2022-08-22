Left Menu

Unicorn logo to be placed in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 22:53 IST
Unicorn logo to be placed in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed officials to identify a suitable place in the city to put up a Unicorn logo, aimed at highlighting Bengaluru for having the most number of startups and unicorns in the whole country.

The design of the Unicorn logo structure is under progress by a financial solutions company, official sources said.

The structure that officials hope to be a major attraction in the city is likely to be put up at some place near Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat, they said.

Unicorns are companies with a valuation of USD 1 billion or more. India has seen a surge in the number of such startups in the last year and the country recently crossed 100 unicorns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
2
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes South Of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC

BRIEF-Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes South Of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022