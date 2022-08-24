BlackLine opens new development centre in Bengaluru

US-based accounting automation software provider BlackLine Inc. on Wednesday announced the opening of its India Development Centre in Bengaluru.

The company said the centre will focus on advancing new solutions and accelerating product development in an effort to further deliver excellence for its global customer base.

The new centre will expand BlackLine's research and development (R&D) capability and is expected to accommodate several hundred employees by the end of 2024, the company said in a statement.

The initial focus of the centre will be on R&D and cloud operations, including new engineering teams building advanced services for BlackLine's accounting automation platform, it said.

Besides this, teams will be established to achieve enhanced cloud operations and engineering support.

