Cong's YouTube channel deleted, party says it is probing whether it was sabotage or technical glitch
The Congress on Wednesday said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage had caused this.Our YouTube channel - Indian National Congress has been deleted. Team INC Social Media, it said.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Wednesday said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage had caused this.
''Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,'' the party said on its official Twitter handle.
''We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter says loading issues fixed after user complaints
Ex-Twitter employee found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia
Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector
'We fixed it!': Twitter problem resolved after users face technical issues
Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion, cites chance of forced Twitter deal