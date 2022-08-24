Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-08-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
A half century after the end of NASA's Apollo era, the U.S. space agency's long-anticipated bid to return astronauts to the moon's surface remains at least three years away, with much of the necessary hardware still on the drawing board. But NASA aims to take a giant leap in its renewed lunar ambitions with the debut launch set for next Monday in Florida of its next-generation megarocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion crew capsule it is designed to carry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wobble as focus turns to U.S. inflation data, Fed outlook
U.S. doubling down on investment in the Pacific - senior diplomat
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up, buyers wary as markets await U.S. inflation test
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as caution reigns ahead of U.S. inflation data
European shares slip with U.S. inflation data in focus