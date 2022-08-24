Samsung unveils 990 PRO SSD with lightning-fast speeds and superior power efficiency

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the 990 PRO SSD, based on PCIe 4.0, which delivers lightning-fast speeds and superior power efficiency for heavy gaming as well as creative and productivity tasks.

The Samsung 990 PRO SSD series features the company's latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, offering the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface. It delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, while random read and write speeds come in at up to 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS, respectively.

The new SSD is claimed to deliver up to a 55% improvement in random performance over the 980 PRO, making it ideal for avid gamers and creative professionals.

The new controller dramatically improves the SSD's power efficiency by up to 50% compared to the 980 PRO. For reliable thermal management, the new SSD employs a nickel coating on the controller and a heat spreader label on the drive.

Additionally, the 990 PRO with Heatsink version offers an additional layer of thermal control while its RGB lights add more style to the drive.

As far as availability is concerned, the Samsung NVMe SSD 990 PRO will be available worldwide starting October 2022 with the manufacturer's suggested retail prices of $179 for the 1TB model and $309 for the 2TB. A 4TB capacity version will become available from next year, the company said.