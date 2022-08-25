Nokia, Google trial network slice selection functionality on 4G/5G networks

Nokia and Google have successfully trialled innovative network slice selection functionality on 4G/5G networks using UE Route Selection Policy (URSP) technology and Google Pixel 6 (Pro) phones running Android 13.

URSP is a technology that enables a device to dynamically select and connect to multiple network slices simultaneously. Its capabilities extend network slicing to new applications and use cases, allowing network slices to be tailored based on network performance, traffic routing, latency, and security.

The trial took place at Nokia's network slicing development center in Tampere, Finland, using Nokia's end-to-end 4G/5G network slicing product portfolio across RAN-transport-core as well as related control and management systems.

Once deployed, the solution will enable operators to provide new 5G network slicing services and enhance the customer application experience of devices with Android 13, according to a press release by Nokia.

"New application-based URSP slicing solutions widen operator's 5G network business opportunities. We are excited to develop and test new standards-based URSP technologies with Android that will ensure that our customers can provide leading-edge enterprise and consumer services using Android devices and Nokia's 4G/5G networks," said Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Technology and Strategy at Nokia Mobile Networks.

The trial included 5G network slice selection and connectivity based on enterprise and consumer application categories as well as 5G NR-LTE slice interworking functionalities.