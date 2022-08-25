Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25188 with new touch keyboard setting

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Build 25188 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. This latest build brings a new touch keyboard setting, a couple of improvements and a good set of fixes.

The new touch keyboard setting replaces the "Show the touch keyboard when there's no keyboard attached" checkbox under Settings > Time & language > Typing > Touch keyboard with a new dropdown menu with 3 options to control whether tapping an edit control should launch the touch keyboard.

Secondly, with this build, Windows Terminal is now the default terminal in Windows 11, which means all command line applications will open in Windows Terminal automatically. You can find the setting for this change via Settings > Privacy & security > For developers.

Next up, the Wi-Fi and VPN properties pages in Settings have been updated to now include a link to advanced properties for that network.

The Windows 11 Build 25188 also includes the following fixes (Via):

Fixes

[Taskbar]

Fixed an issue related to the taskbar overflow which was impacting explorer.exe reliability.

[Start]

Fixed an issue that was causing Start's recommended to only show one column instead of two.

Made a fix for Narrator mistakenly reading out the search box in Start twice.

Fixed an issue where the access keys (underlined letters) in WIN + X had duplicate definitions when an update was pending reboot.

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue causing a small percentage of Insiders to experience repeated explorer.exe crashes after attempting to access certain folders on their systems in the last couple Dev Channel builds.

Fixed a recent issue where if File Explorer was open when you switched between light and dark mode, you could end up with some unreadable text / UI showing the wrong color.

Fixed an issue that was causing explorer.exe to crash when opening folders with certain images.

The up arrow should no longer be misaligned in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue which could lead to not being able to unpin Desktop, Pictures, or Documents folders from Quick access.

Fixed an underlying explorer.exe crash which could happen when File Explorer launch was aborted, for example if you were attempting to access a network share from the Run dialog, were prompted for credentials, and then clicked cancel instead of entering them.

If the tab title is too long to display completely in the available space, hovering your mouse over it will now show a tooltip with the full name.

Fixed an issue which could lead to explorer.exe crashing when File Explorer was closed.

Fixed an issue causing the delete key to unexpectedly not work on files in File Explorer sometimes.

Removed the toolbar some people were unexpectedly seeing (with View / Edit / etc) after the introduction of tabs in File Explorer. As part of this, the "always show menus" option in Folder Options was also removed which didn't do anything.

[Search]

Fixed an underlying crash which could lead to search not launching.

Searching for "detect displays" will now return Display Settings.

[Input]

Made a number of updates to emoji keywords based on feedback, including fixing that searching for apple didn't return the red apple emoji in Korean or Polish (in the respective languages), searching for trash or garbage in English should now return the wastebasket emoji, searching for roger in English should now return the saluting face emoji, and searching for bug will now return the ladybug emoji. Please continue sharing feedback about emoji search results under Input & Language > Emoji Panel in the Feedback Hub!

[Settings]

Fixed an issue where in certain cases removing a printer from Settings wouldn't work.

Fixed an issue where the DNS suffix search list entry wasn't displaying correctly in Settings.

Fixed an issue where the buttons for changing current view in Settings > Apps > Installed apps might unexpectedly show arrows overlaid on top.

[Task Manager]

Updated the positioning of the View button tooltip position so it shouldn't block the close button in the title bar anymore.

The arrow shown when sorting processes by CPU should no longer be black on black in certain cases when using dark mode.

Updated the selection highlight color when you select rows on the Details or Services page to be less bright and more aligned with the other colors used with the updated Task Manager design.

[Other]