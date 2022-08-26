OnePlus Nord 2T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update, A.14, to the OnePlus Nord 2T that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to August 2022 and also brings along a couple of improvements.

Below is the complete changelog for OnePlus Nord 2T OxygenOS A.14 update (via):

System

Improves system stability.

Improves the stability of the network connections.

Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Camera

Improves camera performance and user experience.

The OxygenOS A.14 update is currently rolling out to the OnePlus Nord 2T units in India. The update will reach a limited number of users today as it is incremental in nature while a broader rollout will start in a few days. To check for the update manually, go to phone Settings > System >System Updates.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The handset is equipped with a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. For quick authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 2T's rear cameras include a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, followed by an 8MP ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view and EIS support and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chatting, there is a 32MP camera on the front.