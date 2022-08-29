Apple patents 'Reality One' ahead of its mixed reality AR headset launch

American tech giant Apple will likely use Reality in its naming for the upcoming mixed reality headset, as per a new series of patents. According to GSM Arena, a new Bloomberg report details three separate patent fillings for Reality One, Reality Pro and Reality Processor.

These are likely the names for two versions of the long-rumoured Apple MR/AR headset and its processing unit. Older applications also revealed a realityOS patent filling which is most likely for the headset's OS. GSM Arena has reported that the US Trademark and Patent Office shows Immersive Health Solutions as the patent filer for Reality One. Apple and other big-name companies often use shell companies to fill out patents to keep their upcoming projects under wraps.

Similar 'Reality' patent applications were also filed across Canada, the UK, EU, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, and Uruguay. Apple's mixed reality headset will reportedly offer VR and AR versions of Apple's own apps including FaceTime and Maps as well as options for consuming media, sports and gaming in VR.

The company is not expected to announce its mixed reality headset at next week's Far Out event on September 7. The latest rumour from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the MR headset will launch in January 2023, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

