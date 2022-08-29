Left Menu

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

CSL is an important feature to block revenue leakages, it will give OTT Vendors control over simultaneous playback limits viewed through the same users, deterring credential sharing. For each SiteID subscribed to PallyCon services, maximum concurrent streams allowed per user account, and DRM license renewal cycle can be set.Supports all major DRMs The DRM license renewal supports major DRMs ranging from Widevine, PlayReady, and FairPlay.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 15:10 IST
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature
  • Country:
  • United States

PallyCon is strengthening its DRM protection suite with Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL). It identifies simultaneous streams and limits them per user account.

During content playback, DRM License Renewal enables periodic license renewal requests and responses by having the license duration shorter than the content length. This feature benefits the premium content providers by putting a check on excessive account sharing and checking on decreasing revenue. This method is different from the traditional method of limiting the number of devices registered per user account, with the latter method involving loopholes around hacking the device de-registration process when the number of registered devices exceeds. In addition, PallyCon's CSL also circumvents the difficulty in obtaining unique ID information, especially when using web browsers, and ensures a hassle-free user experience. Though other service providers implement CSL by checking the content playback's start and end times and communicating between the service application and backend server, this implementation is not robust enough. It can be bypassed by hacking the client application and there may also be a mismatch between the actual concurrent stream count and the one at the server.

Govindraj Basatwar, Managing Director - APAC, says, ''As per the latest analyst research, one of the leading OTT player and other U.S. streaming video services lose about $25 billion a year in potential revenue due to password sharing. CSL is an important feature to block revenue leakages, it will give OTT Vendors control over simultaneous playback limits viewed through the same users, deterring credential sharing.'' For each SiteID subscribed to PallyCon services, maximum concurrent streams allowed per user account, and DRM license renewal cycle can be set.

Supports all major DRMs The DRM license renewal supports major DRMs ranging from Widevine, PlayReady, and FairPlay. In Widevine, the CSL embeds into the license renewal specification without any additional settings or player restrictions.

Regarding support for the PlayReady DRM environment, among all the HTML5 players tested so far, Bitmovin is the only player that provides the license renewal API to manually request renewal in accordance with the license renewal cycle.

Coming to FairPlay support for Safari, the support currently is for the in-built HLS player only. For iOS apps, manual license renewal processing is implemented in our FPS iOS SDK library, making the CSL integration easy. The renewal cycle setting can be done either as original or JSON, according to the Response Format of the license token.

More on How to Prevent Revenue Loss Due to Credential Sharing using PallyCon CSL feature here.

About PallyCon PallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA ENTWORKS, providing a robust, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms, through a plethora of services like Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Distributor watermarking, Visible Watermarking, Anti-Piracy services, App Security among other things with robust and quick integration. It serves as a one-stop-shop solution for all things related to OTT content security.

Contact: Parag Manikpure parag@inka.co.kr +91-(0)22-62785717 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886706/Pallycon_Multi_DRM.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022