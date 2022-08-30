Left Menu

United, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- source

United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, a source told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. United did not immediately comment, while Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 19:30 IST
United, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- source

United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, a source told Reuters.

United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with CEO Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington.

The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier. United did not immediately comment, while Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After receiving government approvals, a codeshare would allow both airlines customers to access to additional destinations that each do not currently not serve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022