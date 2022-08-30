United, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- source
United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, a source told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. United did not immediately comment, while Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, a source told Reuters.
United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with CEO Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington.
The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier. United did not immediately comment, while Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After receiving government approvals, a codeshare would allow both airlines customers to access to additional destinations that each do not currently not serve.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Emirates
- Tim Clark
- United Airlines
- Scott Kirby
- United
- Dubai
ALSO READ
Emirates to suspend Nigeria flights over blocked funds
Emirates to suspend Nigeria flights from September over trapped funds
Salud Inks 11-Country Distribution Agreement with Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), Part of the Emirates Group
Satish Sanpal felicitated with the Rise of Industry Emirates Business Awards
Satish Sanpal felicitated with Rise of Industry Emirates Business Awards