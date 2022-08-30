Toyota Kirloskar Motor halts bookings for Innova Crysta diesel variant * Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has temporarily stopped taking orders for the diesel variant of its popular multi-purpose vehicle Innova Crysta citing high demand.

In a statement, TKM said a very high demand pattern has resulted in an increased waiting period.

It, however, did not elaborate on the number of backlog orders or waiting period for the vehicle but said it is making efforts to supply vehicles to customers who have already made bookings with its dealers.

''However, we will continue to take orders for the petrol variant of Innova Crysta,'' the statement added. *** Mythiksha partners with NSDC to upskill, place 1 crore people in five yrs * Edtech firm Mythiksha on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to upskill and place one crore people in five years in rural cities.

''While Mythiksha is a young startup, we saw great potential in the team and their implementation plan. The mission of upskilling one crore young people in five years is an ambitious goal, and we are excited to support them in this endeavour,'' NSDC COO and Officiating CEO Ved Mani Tiwari said in a statement.

With NSDC, Mythiksha expects to reach over one lakh students over the next 12 months.

*** Arms of HDFC Mutual Fund, NSE tie up for education programme * Arms of HDFC Mutual Fund and NSE on Tuesday announced a tie up to launch an education programme on investment for college students.

A five-hour course will be offered to help first time investors on mobile applications and pupils will be co-certified by both the institutions, as per a statement.

*** Shemaroo, Seracle partner for web 3.0 front * Media company Shemaroo on Tuesday announced a partnership with blockchain company Seracle on the web 3.0 front.

Shemaroo said it is set to create new opportunities for industry and consumers through the tie up, according to a statement.