Men's volleyball team meets VP Dhankar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
India's Men's Volleyball Under-20 team, which recently won Silver in the Asian Volleyball Championship, on Wednesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.
Dhankhar congratulated the team for bringing home the first-ever medal in two decades and wished them luck for their future tournaments, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.
Dhankhar's office also shared photographs and a short video of the interaction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Men's Volleyball
- Asian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Propaganda that there is no freedom of expression in India is not true: JK LG Manoj Sinha
India a true friend of Madagascar: PM Christian Ntsay
PM Modi's I-Day speech inspires every Indian to contribute towards making of a Golden India, says Amit Shah
US will be key partner in creation of new India, says Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu
Vice Admiral of Indian Navy pays homage at memorial of Indian soldiers in Sri Lanka