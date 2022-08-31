Men's volleyball team meets VP Dhankar

India's Men's Volleyball Under-20 team, which recently won Silver in the Asian Volleyball Championship, on Wednesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Dhankhar congratulated the team for bringing home the first-ever medal in two decades and wished them luck for their future tournaments, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Dhankhar's office also shared photographs and a short video of the interaction.

