BRIEF-Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures, Phaistos Fund Co-Lead Euro 13 Mln Series A Round In OQ Technology

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO'S WA'ED VENTURES AND PHAISTOS INVESTMENT FUND CO-LEAD EURO 13 MILLION SERIES A ROUND IN GLOBAL SPACETECH COMPANY OQ TECHNOLOGY - STATEMENT

* OQ TECHNOLOGY CLOSES EURO 13 MILLION SERIES A FUNDING ROUND LED BY WA'ED VENTURES AND PHAISTOS INVESTMENT FUND * FUNDING WILL BE USED TO EXPAND THE OPERATIONS OF OQ GLOBALLY, AND ALSO IN SAUDI ARABIA AND GREECE - STATEMENT

* OQ TECHNOLOGY IS IN THE PROCESS OF ESTABLISHING TWO GLOBAL SUBSIDIARIES, ONE IN SAUDI ARABIA, AND ONE IN GREECE - STATEMENT * OQ TECHNOLOGY'S SAUDI SUBSIDIARY WILL HOST ONE OF LARGEST DATA AND NETWORK OPERATIONS CENTRE IN MIDDLE EAST FOR 5G SATELLITE SERVICES - STATEMENT Further company coverage:

