Samsung brings new premium content to Samsung TV Plus along with redesigned interface

Samsung is bringing a host of new premium content to its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus. Additionally, the company is expanding compatibility with this service to even more of its devices along with a new interface.

In addition to Samsung mobile devices and Smart monitors, the Samsung TV Plus service will now be available in select Family Hub refrigerators in the U.S. and Korea (products of Model 2.0 or above released after 2017).

Next up, the service's logo has been redesigned to reflect the platform's cross-device capabilities. The new blue and orange logo design on a black background provides improved visibility that signals the versatility of the platform, according to the company.

For enhanced visibility, Samsung TV Plus' UI will also be available in a Dark Theme so that users more easily browse what's on now, recommended programs and channel lists.

Samsung is also bringing users more of the content they love through a host of new programming partnerships. Top Gear, Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS and other popular content will soon be available on the platform, and viewers can also enjoy the exclusive premiere of the trailer for Demi Lovato's new music video in the U.S.

In India, viewers will get to enjoy even more content from some of the top national and regional channel partners including Discovery, Republic TV, Aaj Tak, Mastiii, Q TV, Pitaara and Balle while users in Australia and New Zealand will get access to the first exclusive, owned and operated (O&O) channels, which offer fan-favourite shows from the eighties, nineties and noughties.

Samsung TV Plus users in the U.K. will get the 2022 season of America's Got Talent, as well as all previous seasons from 2019 to the present. Viewers in Germany can look forward to Das Boot, the first native 8K TV show.