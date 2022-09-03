Google System Updates September 2022: What's new?

Google has released the Google Play system September 2022 update that brings improvements to Google Kids Space, new Play Store features and more.

The September 2022 update adds the ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet's secondary user during device setup and also allows users to hide recommended apps during the Kids Space onboarding process. The changes are rolling out with Google Play services v35.22.

Next up, with this update, downloading and installing apps from the Google Play Store is faster and more reliable. The update also includes Play Protect improvements to keep your device safe, performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility, among others. These changes are available through Google Play Store v32.0.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Account Management

[Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow.

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery.

[Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet's secondary user during device setup.

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

[Wear OS] With updates to the Play Store on Wear OS home page, users can experience a new content forward display that makes it easier to find recommended apps.

[Wear OS] When users install an app on their Wear OS device that requires a companion app, their mobile device will automatically install the companion app.

[Wear OS] New secondary menu to allow users to browse recommended apps for their Wear OS, Android TV or Android Auto devices from their Android phones.

Note: Google System Updates are available for all Google-certified Android devices phones, tablets, TVs, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, Wear OS and Chrome OS devices.