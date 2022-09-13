Left Menu

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility to set up global R&D headquarters in Singapore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:44 IST
Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility has said it plans to set up its first global R&D (Research & Development) headquarters in Singapore.

The facility, the company said, will focus on research and development of two-, three- and four-wheelers along with the development of technologically advanced EV (Electric Vehicle) products.

Singapore-based Sunkonnect will be the technical knowledge partner at the facility, it stated.

The R&D centre as well as a global sales office will come up under the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Ward wizard Global Pte Ltd in Singapore, it said.

WardWizard Innovations will further expand its scope of research on cell chemistry, pack assembly, battery management systems, motors and other EV components.

''The mobility sector is evolving at a rapid pace globally due to increased emphasis on sustainability. Our Singapore-based new R&D centre will play a vital role in the evolution of the sector with its research and innovation ability,'' said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

The R&D headquarters will also work towards understanding the requirements of the local market in Southeast Asia and developing the products according to the last-mile delivery operators, the company said.

The company will also collaborate with leading global research institutions and companies in battery technology across Southeast Asia, it added.

