OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is receiving the September 2022 Android security patch along with a couple of improvements in India. The latest update - OxygenOS 12 C.07 - also adds Jio to support the 5G network function.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 OxygenOS 12 C.07 update:

System

Improves system stability and fluidity.

Optimizes Bluetooth power consumption in some specific scenarios.

Updates Android security patch to 2022.09.

Network

Adds Jio to support 5G network function.

As always, the update is incremental in nature and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will start in a few days. You can check for the update manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. You can expand the storage up to 1TB via a dedicated micro SD card slot.

Speaking about the cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary lens with EIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view and EIS support, followed by a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video chatting, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

The device is fuelled by a 4500mAh (Dual-cell) battery with support for 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging that is claimed to boost the battery up to one day's power in just 15 minutes. For quick authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 supports 5G and also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.