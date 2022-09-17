Telegram update brings infinite reactions and animated emoji statuses to Premium users

Telegram's latest update is providing users with even more ways to use custom animated emojis. To begin with, Telegram users now have access to dozens of reactions including that were previously available only to Premium users. The reaction panel has also been redesigned, making it expandable.

For Premium users, the update adds the ability to pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emojis. They can now attach up to - 3 reactions per message.

The changes to reactions are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats.

Next up, Telegram Premium users can add an animated emoji status that is displayed next to their name. This custom status will replace the Premium Badge in the chat list - in your profile as well as in groups. To change your status, tap the Premium badge at the top of your chat list or go to Settings. Press and hold an emoji to set an animated status for a specific duration.

Telegram's latest update also improves login flow. Users who log out and log back in frequently can now receive login codes through their email address or using Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google. For iOS users, signing up or logging in is now even more streamlined, with new interfaces and fun animations.

Further, every username now has a new unique link format - username.t.me. This is useful for users who have trouble finding the / key or those who want to emphasize their name.

Android users can now prioritize downloads - simply press and hold any items in the list to reorder them and change their priority. This feature was already available on iOS.

Other Android-specific features include new animations for opening, changing and closing media. This update also adds the ability to choose a thematic Telegram icon for Android 13 users.