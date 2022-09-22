Updated Windows 11 Photos app with new photos-managing experience rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft has started rolling out a preview of the updated Photos app in Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The update introduces a new photos-managing experience that brings a gorgeous gallery, simplifying browsing, finding, management and consumption of your collection of photos.

This update to the Photos app (version 2022.31090.16004.0 and higher) will replace the current Photos app experience. The legacy Photos app, will remain available in the Microsoft Store.

"We are beginning to roll a preview of this update for the Photos app to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel today. This means not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will have the update right away, but we plan to increase the rollout over time as we monitor feedback," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

The updated Windows 11 Photos app allows you to:

Organize your photos with a productive and beautifully redesigned purpose-built experience.

Easily backup your Photos to OneDrive and keep your memories safe.

Celebrate a life well-lived with improved "Memories" experiences.

Be productive with multi-window and multi-screen.

Easily view your OneDrive storage quota usage and add more storage.

Import and manage your photos from external sources such as your phone and camera.

Microsoft said that the new Photos app experience in Windows 11 will no longer include the legacy Video Editor.