Soccer-Bruno Bolchi, player on first Panini card, dies at age 82

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 03:23 IST
Soccer-Bruno Bolchi, player on first Panini card, dies at age 82

Former Italy and Inter Milan midfielder Bruno Bolchi, the player on the first Panini card printed in 1961, died on Tuesday at the age of 82, the sticker manufacturer said on Twitter.

Panini Group, an Italian company based in Modena, is famous worldwide for its player cards and World Cup sticker albums which have been released for every tournament since 1970.

The stickers are proving popular again ahead of this year's World Cup in Qatar and in Argentina the hunt for them has driven the soccer-mad country into a frenzy and left many shops with no stock left to sell.

