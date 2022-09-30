Russia classifies $116 bln in next year's state spending

Russia has classified the purpose of 6.6 trillion roubles ($116 billion) in spending, or nearly a quarter of its total expenditures, next year, a draft of the state budget showed on Friday. The move comes as Russia continues what it calls a 'special military operation' in Ukraine after it sent thousands of troops to the neighboring country in February. This month, the Kremlin announced its first public mobilization since World War Two.

The finance ministry plans to spend a total of 29 trillion roubles next year, of which 22.5 trillion roubles will be spent on everything from social payments to education and infrastructure, while the purpose of another 6.6 trillion roubles was not disclosed, a draft of the budget showed. In its previous version of the next year's budget and which was drafted before Russia sent troops to Ukraine, 4.2 trillion roubles, or 17% of the total spending, was classified.

This year, the government plans to spend 3.7 trillion roubles, or 16% of the total spending, on undisclosed purposes, according to the budget. The finance ministry declined comments. ($1 = 56.9000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)