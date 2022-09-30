Left Menu

Russia classifies $116 bln in next year's state spending

This month, the Kremlin announced its first public mobilization since World War Two. The finance ministry plans to spend a total of 29 trillion roubles next year, of which 22.5 trillion roubles will be spent on everything from social payments to education and infrastructure, while the purpose of another 6.6 trillion roubles was not disclosed, a draft of the budget showed.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:58 IST
Russia classifies $116 bln in next year's state spending
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has classified the purpose of 6.6 trillion roubles ($116 billion) in spending, or nearly a quarter of its total expenditures, next year, a draft of the state budget showed on Friday. The move comes as Russia continues what it calls a 'special military operation' in Ukraine after it sent thousands of troops to the neighboring country in February. This month, the Kremlin announced its first public mobilization since World War Two.

The finance ministry plans to spend a total of 29 trillion roubles next year, of which 22.5 trillion roubles will be spent on everything from social payments to education and infrastructure, while the purpose of another 6.6 trillion roubles was not disclosed, a draft of the budget showed. In its previous version of the next year's budget and which was drafted before Russia sent troops to Ukraine, 4.2 trillion roubles, or 17% of the total spending, was classified.

This year, the government plans to spend 3.7 trillion roubles, or 16% of the total spending, on undisclosed purposes, according to the budget. The finance ministry declined comments. ($1 = 56.9000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022